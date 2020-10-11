Holiday decorations available for Sioux City cemeteries

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Cemetery Division is taking orders for its annual holiday decoration program.

The program provides an opportunity for families to remember their loved ones during the holiday season with a wreath or cross placed at Sioux City's public cemeteries.

The natural wreaths, which are 24-inches in diameter and handcrafted from fresh balsam fir, cost $30. They are decorated with white-tipped pine cones and a red velvet bow.

The 30-inch natural balsam fir cross is also decorated with a red bow and a white-tipped pine cone. The cost of the cross is $35.

The cemetery staff will place the decorations on the gravesites at Graceland Park, Logan Park and Floyd Cemeteries during the first week of December.

To take advantage of the city's decoration program, contact the cemetery office no later than Nov. 2 at 712-279-6269, or download the order form at sioux-city.org/cemeteryholidaydecoration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.