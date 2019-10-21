SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's cemetery division is now taking orders for its annual holiday decoration program.
The program allows families to remember their loved ones during the holiday season with wreaths or crosses, which are placed at city public cemetery gravesites.
You have free articles remaining.
The natural wreaths, which cost $30, are 24 inches in diameter and handcrafted from fresh balsam fir. They are decorated with white-tipped pine cones and a red velvet bows. The 30-inch natural balsam fir crosses, which are $35, are also decorated with red bows and white-tipped pine cones.
The decorations will be placed on the gravesites at Graceland Park, Logan Park and Floyd cemeteries during the first week of December. To take advantage of the decoration program, contact the cemetery office no later than Nov. 8 at 712-279-6269 or download the order form at sioux-city.org/cemeteryholidaydecoration.