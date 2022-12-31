Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner

SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition.

Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes.

Storefront A display by Siouxland Youth for Christ at 714 Fourth St. won the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition, according to Downtown Partners.

A total of 22 locations participated in the second annual competition, which serves as an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to transform downtown spaces into beautiful displays.

The winning storefront receives a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit. The top 10 receive a $50 donation.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 26, members of the public cast votes online for their favorite space.

The competition was sponsored by RE/MAX Preferred and Downtown Partners, a nonprofit organization that works with stakeholders to create a vibrant, expanding downtown.