 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition winner announced

  • 0

The North High School Band performed in this year's Lighted Parade in downtown Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition.

Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. 

Storefront

A display by Siouxland Youth for Christ at 714 Fourth St. won the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition, according to Downtown Partners.

A total of 22 locations participated in the second annual competition, which serves as an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to transform downtown spaces into beautiful displays.

The winning storefront receives a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit. The top 10 receive a $50 donation. 

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 26, members of the public cast votes online for their favorite space. 

The competition was sponsored by RE/MAX Preferred and Downtown Partners, a nonprofit organization that works with stakeholders to create a vibrant, expanding downtown.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Moscow's holiday lights can't make Russians forget the war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News