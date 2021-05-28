 Skip to main content
Holiday to delay garbage collection in South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Due to Memorial Day, garbage collection in South Sioux City will be delayed by one day. 

The City of South Sioux City said in a statement that Monday's collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday's on Wednesday and so forth for the remainder of the week.

For more information, call Western Disposal at 402-494-7071.

