Holiday to delay garbage collection in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Due to Memorial Day, garbage collection in South Sioux City will be delayed by one day.
The City of South Sioux City said in a statement that Monday's collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday's on Wednesday and so forth for the remainder of the week.
For more information, call Western Disposal at 402-494-7071.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.