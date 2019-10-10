Designer Marie Hofmeyer, of Holland House in Orange City, Iowa, decorates a Christmas tree, as co-worker Bri Langle hangs wreaths on a wall in a basement entertaining area at a Dakota Dunes home, which was featured on the 2018 Holiday Tour of Homes.
SIOUX CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland's 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes will feature five professionally decorated homes in Whispering Creek and Morningside.
Tours will be held Nov. 21-23. The homes of Steve and Kristie Drent, 6759 Whispering Creek Boulevard; Jon and Liz Determan, 6560 Palm Valley Drive; Heath Weber, 4411 Morningside Avenue; Eric and Jeni Davis, 1216 S. Cornelia St.; and Joe and Kelli Tuttle, 6013 Four Seasons Drive, will be showcased.
Designers include, Lisa Kalaher of MOD House Interiors, Marissa Merchant and team of Spaces Interior Design, Marie Hoffman and team of Holland House, Jeni L. Davis of Designs by Davis, and Laura Bullock and team of Studio Four Two Seven.
The tours, which last about three hours, start and end at Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive. Tickets are $45 for each tour and can be purchased at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-239-9890. Donations are tax deductible and all proceeds from the Holiday Tour of Homes are used to support the mentoring program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The agency has been helping children in the Siouxland community since 1978. The Tour of Homes provides substantial support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.
Anyone interested in volunteering or providing a sponsorship for the event is encouraged to contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland at 712-239-9890.
Angie Taylor sits in the living room at the Stacy and Angie Taylor home, 123 Green Court Drive, in Elk Point, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: 16 images of the Siouxland Life featured home
Want to feel some home envy? We collected more than a dozen photos from the most recently featured home in Siouxland Life magazine. Today, we take you to the home of Angie and Stacy Taylor in Elk Point, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A basement seating area and gaming room at the Stacy and Angie Taylor home in Elk Point features an international flair.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
University of Nebraska memorabilia finds a home in a basement room of the Elk Point, South Dakota, home.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A basement theater room includes comfy seating and posters of favorite films.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The master bedroom offers ample ceiling height.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A son's bedroom reflects his interests.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A downstairs guest bedroom.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A decorative shelf offers plenty of room for collections.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The dining room and kitchen.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A library with hand made oak shelves is shown at the Stacy and Angie Taylor home.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Angie Taylor stands in a basement hallway of her Elk Point home.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A library with hand made oak shelves is ideal for books, DVDs and collectibles.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The Stacy and Angie Taylor home, 123 Green Court Drive, Elk Point, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The Stacy and Angie Taylor home, 123 Green Court Drive, in Elk Point, South Dakota.