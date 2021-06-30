 Skip to main content
Holiday will not delay garbage collection in Sioux City
Holiday will not delay garbage collection in Sioux City

Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Since the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is on Sunday, Gill Hauling will collect garbage and recycling as normally scheduled.

Additional information regarding residential garbage and recycling collection can be found at sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.

