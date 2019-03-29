HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Siouxlanders were not shy about celebrating the completion of the expansion of U.S. Highway 20 to four lanes last fall.
A ribbon cutting ceremony drew a big crowd from far and wide. Finally, a project that was decades in the making was finished.
Doug Soellner was just as happy as anyone else, maybe even more so when you consider all the trips he made over the years, hauling corn down the road when it was just two lanes with narrow shoulders.
As completion on the project neared, the Holstein insurance agent and farmer enlisted the help of Zig to celebrate.
Since he arrived on the scene a couple weeks before the Oct. 19 ribbon cutting, Zig has become familiar to those who travel through Ida County.
"I always say he's standing watch over Highway 20," Soellner said. "It took so long to get it finished, he's not going to let anybody take it away."
Zig is quite the imposing figure, weighing about a ton and standing over 6 feet tall. But he's probably not going to catch anyone.
"Nobody messes with him, and he stays put," Soellner said.
The concrete gorilla Soellner placed along the highway about four miles east of Holstein, isn't going anywhere. He'll continue to wave his American flag and celebrate the newly expanded highway.
How he got there is a story typical of one you might hear in any small town. It takes one guy with a sense of humor to get an idea and run with it.
In this case, Soellner was the guy.
Zig had been greeting customers at Zig's Automotive in Galva for a couple years when Soeller approached owner Brian Segebart.
"I thought he could get more publicity along Highway 20," Soellner said.
Soellner had already planned to place boulders at the site, where he leased farm ground owned by the Harlan and Lorna Heinse estate. The stones, which ultimately were painted with "HWY 20," "2018" and "Heinse" had been secured.
Adding a gorilla? The idea just popped into his head, especially considering Zig has a flag pole attached to his right hand.
It just seemed like the thing to do.
"When 20 was going to get finished, I thought boy it would be nice to put something there to celebrate it being done," Soellner said. "Then I thought it would be neat to get Zig out there flying that flag."
So in the weeks before the highway was officially finished, Soellner got some help to tie Zig to a skid loader and back onto a flat trailer for transport to the site, with permission from Sally Fosha, Harlan and Lorna Heinse's daughter, who owns the acreage.
Zig and the stones were put in place on the spot where the Heinse house stood before it was demolished to make room for the highway expansion.
The house may be gone, but Zig is making himself at home, greeting traffic as it passes by. Once the weather improves, Soellner said, he'd like to put a platform under Zig to raise him up another three or four feet. He might add some landscaping around Zig to spruce up his surroundings.
"He doesn't complain," Soellner said. "He's had a rough winter out there."
Again, once the weather improves, Soellner may deck Zig out with a pair of shorts, following up his appearance with a Santa hat during the Christmas season.
The attention likely doesn't bother Zig, who should be used to it. He used to hang out in Elk Point, South Dakota, where he and four other concrete gorillas attracted a lot of attention while standing near Interstate 29.
"It's kind of a conversation piece," Soellner said.
Soellner expects talk to heat up the longer Zig's waving his flag to passersby. He can see travelers stopping to snap a picture of Zig, maybe even pose with him.
Area residents will likely be celebrating the expanded highway for years. Zig's there to help spread some of that good cheer.