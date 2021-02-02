HOM Furniture to remove last known public escalator in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- What's the natural life expectancy of an escalator?

If you ask HOM Furniture manager Kyle Chance, it would be around 35 years or so.

At least, that is how long the escalator at 415 4th St. has been transporting customers up to the second floor and back down to the first floor.

"The escalator was original when the downtown Younkers came to the Town Square in 1986," Chance said. "When HOM took over the building in 2008, we've continued to utilize the escalator."

That was until late last summer, when it was decided to replace the escalator for a more modern staircase.

Chance said the decision was mainly a financial one.

"It would have cost more than $1 million to have a new escalator installed," he said. "Adding in the cost of electricity and maintenance, it wasn't feasible."

The change may be a sign of the times. HOM Furniture's escalator is thought to be the last one in operation in a retail store in Sioux City.

After Younkers closed its Southern Hills Mall store in August 2018, the department store's former escalator was turned off for good.