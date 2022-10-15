Home-buying frenzy appears to be cooling in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's ultra-competitive housing market seems to be softening ever so slightly.

On April 25, there were just 52 homes for sale in Sioux City. A search of Monday afternoon's listings, which was conducted by Tonya Vakulskas, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, turned up 93 properties available for sale, 78 of which were single-family homes.

In comparison, Sioux City has over 30,000 households, according to U.S. Census data. And, the metro area has over 300 licensed real estate agents.

The earlier home-buying frenzy, which consisted of multiple offers being placed on a single property and first-time buyers getting beat out by investors offering to purchase "as is" for cash, has slowed a bit.

Vakulskas, who is a broker associate for Keller Williams Siouxland & Okoboji, described the inventory of single-family homes as "low," but she said the situation is "moderately improving."

"I believe part of that is seasonal, just because this time of year can be a little slower," she said. "Also, interest rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. I have noticed that is slowing some people down, or maybe people are still considering buying, but are looking at different price points."

The average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.92% on Thursday, up from 6.66% last week, according to a statement from mortgage lender Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, the rate was 3.05%.

Christine Stultz, a broker associate at Century 21 ProLink, acknowledged that there's some "hesitation" to buy with interest rates rising, but she said the local market is still "fairly strong." On Thursday morning, Stultz slapped a sale pending sign on a for sale sign in front of a gray three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Morningside.

"If you're considering selling a house, now's the time to still get it on the market," she said.

Although homes are staying on the market a little longer, Lisa Croston, a broker owner of Century 21 ProLink, said the metro still doesn't have enough homes to meet the demand.

"I feel there's been a shift in that it's not as chaotic -- multiple buyers on one home," she said. "That's not to say that in some price ranges we won't see two to three offers. Earlier this summer, we had some where there were 14 offers. I haven't seen that since at least July."

Croston said the upside is that buyers have more time to give homes a second look and not make such a rushed decision. She said the greatest number of buyers are looking for homes between $150,000 and $250,000.

According to realtor.com, the median listing home price in Sioux City was $200,000 in September, with homes spending an average of 55 days on the market.

Vakulskas said ranch-style homes and bungalows tend to have a broader buyer pool than homes with lots of stairs or steep lots. She said sellers should know that "good, clean homes that are properly staged, marketed and priced well" are in demand.

On Oct. 5, Tyson Foods announced that it is closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. If the employees decide to relocate, the Sioux City housing market could quickly become saturated with supply, depending on the price point of the homes.

"There's concern. It's hard to say how many people that work at that corporate headquarters live here or where they live. They're all part of Siouxland," said Tim Swanson, a broker with Dunes Realty. "It's never a good thing when you have 500 people, who have really good paying jobs, leave a community as small as the greater Siouxland area. The hope is that some of those employees will want to stay in the area and they'll be able to find other jobs. That's the unknown."

All of the 500-plus employees in Dakota Dunes will be eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas. Those who choose to stay will be eligible for severance, with packages determined on an individual basis. The relocations, scheduled to be completed in phases, will begin in early 2023.

Vakulskas said it's hard to predict how the loss of the Tyson jobs will impact the market. She said she doesn't believe all 585 employees will relocate to Arkansas, as many she's spoken with have expressed a desire to find new employment locally. For those who do move away, if many of their homes are on the higher end, Vakulskas said it could have an adverse effect on the market.

"If they're in that $150,000 to $250,000 price point, that is inventory that is definitely desirable. If too many of them are in a higher price point, that could potentially slow down our higher end market," she said.