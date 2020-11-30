 Skip to main content
Homeless man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Clay County
Homeless man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa -- A homeless man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and leading Clay County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Friday.

Ralph Larvie

Larvie

Ralph Larvie, 39, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony; possession of a controlled substance third of subsequent office and eluding, both class D felonies, as well as interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

According to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, at 3:30 p.m., deputies were made aware of the possible location of a stolen vehicle from Spencer.

When deputies found the vehicle, it was occupied by a man, who was later identified as Larvie. The statement said Larvie fled the scene in the stolen Ford Explorer Sport when deputies attempted to make contact with him.

They pursued Larvie on M27, where spike strips were successfully deployed near the intersection of M27 and Hwy 10. Larvie then drove into a bean field, where he was apprehended a short time later.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office, Peterson Fire and Rescue, and Bud's Service.

