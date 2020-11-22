Hometown Christmas in Le Mars goes virtual with Facebook tree lighting

LE MARS, Iowa -- Pouring over plans for the annual "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars," Cheryl Wells was making a list and checking it twice.
However, she wasn't marking off those who were naughty or nice.
Instead, Wells wanted to follow Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation limiting all outdoor events to 30 people due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We've been making some last-minute changes," Wells admitted. "We want everyone to be safe."
That's because "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" -- an event slated to kick off the holidays in the Ice Cream Capital of the World on Saturday -- had been on the drawing board for months.
The brainchild of Wells, owner of Habitue Coffeehouse & Cakes to Remember, her husband Mike Wells, president of Wells Enterprises, and Shelly and Michaela Brown, of the gospel singing Brown Family, "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" was designed to bring joy during a challenging time.
"Everybody's been feeling so down due to the pandemic that it is hard to get into the Christmas spirit," Cheryl Wells said. "Since downtown Le Mars has so much to offer, we want to share our hometown holiday joy with all of Siouxland."
This included a special lighting of a 26-foot Christmas tree, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the outdoor stage of the Olson Cultural Event Center, 33 1st Ave., N.E., which also includes a performance from The Browns, in addition to dancers from a local ballet school.
"Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we had to make the tree-lighting event into a virtual Facebook presentation," Wells said. "We've brought in a professional video crew to capture all of the fun at Facebook.com/ChristmasinLeMars."
On the other hand, other events will remain as planned.
Support Local Journalism
For instance, Will Ferrell's 2003 "Elf" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday as a drive-in movie offering at Total Motors, 801 Hawkeye Ave. S.W. Plus, people are encouraged to view the elaborate, outdoor Winter Wonderland display at the Olson Cultural Events Center from the safety of their vehicles.
"When you see all of the synchronized lights and music, it is breath-taking," Wells said.
Shelly Brown said several seasonal events will be taking place at the Brown Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. N.W., including "Joy to the World," which is the Brown Family's 2020 Christmas show.
"Ensuring the health and safety of all who walk through our theater doors remain our highest priority," she said. "We have installed hand sanitizing stations at every entrance, will be limiting by 50 percent and mandating the wearing of masks."
The same standards will apply for The Browns' "Breakfast with Rudolph," that is taking place at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, at the family's Central Event Center, 10 Central Ave. S.E.
"Guests can hear good music, enjoy a nice breakfast and have their photo taken with Rudolph," Brown said. "Masks will be mandatory and, yes, even Rudolph will be wearing a mask."
Standing in front of the 26-foot Christmas tree at the Olson Cultural Events Center, Wells said she is disappointed in being unable to provide the full "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" experience the way it has originally been planned.
"We knew going in that this would not be like any other Christmas but we know how important it is to celebrate," she said. "Sharing a message of joy is more important now that it has ever been before."
PHOTOS: 2019 Sioux City Holiday Lighted Parade
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.