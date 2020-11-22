Hometown Christmas in Le Mars goes virtual with Facebook tree lighting

LE MARS, Iowa -- Pouring over plans for the annual "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars," Cheryl Wells was making a list and checking it twice.

However, she wasn't marking off those who were naughty or nice.

Instead, Wells wanted to follow Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation limiting all outdoor events to 30 people due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We've been making some last-minute changes," Wells admitted. "We want everyone to be safe."

That's because "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" -- an event slated to kick off the holidays in the Ice Cream Capital of the World on Saturday -- had been on the drawing board for months.

The brainchild of Wells, owner of Habitue Coffeehouse & Cakes to Remember, her husband Mike Wells, president of Wells Enterprises, and Shelly and Michaela Brown, of the gospel singing Brown Family, "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" was designed to bring joy during a challenging time.

"Everybody's been feeling so down due to the pandemic that it is hard to get into the Christmas spirit," Cheryl Wells said. "Since downtown Le Mars has so much to offer, we want to share our hometown holiday joy with all of Siouxland."