Honorary coaches at the NAIA tourney help players feel welcome, keep them in good spirits

SIOUX CITY -- Terri Rexius sat quietly in a courtside seat at the Tyson Events Center Friday afternoon, right behind the Indiana Wesleyan University bench.
Rexius served as an honorary coach as the team played against the Southeastern University Fire in day two of the 2021 NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Even though "coach" is in her title, she didn't yell out plays or otherwise tell the players what to do because, she said, she's not supposed to do that.
"I don't really know how they made it here without my guidance, because, clearly, I should be providing plays and stuff. I played six-on-six basketball, I can't imagine why they don't want my help," joked Rexius, who outside of her work as an honorary coach is known for running the day-to-day operations at Bob Roe's Point After.
Her father, Bob Roe, was perched high above the court on the mezzanine, also quietly enjoying the game as an honorary coach.
"It'd be a better time if Indiana wins," Roe said.
Bob Roe's Point After has been an honorary NAIA women's team sponsor since the tournament moved to Sioux City more than 20 years ago -- the first team they honorary-coached was Mount Marty, followed by Northwestern for a few years, then Indiana Wesleyan.
Bob Roe's teams have won the championship on three occasions, though not for several years. Rexius suggested her team is due for a title this year, though she'd be equally pleased if Morningside notches a win.
Organizations, usually businesses, become honorary coaches by sponsoring a team in the NAIA tourney. The role is somewhat informal, but in general, honorary coaches do what they can to make the teams feel welcome in Sioux City, and to keep them in good spirits.
"I think it's to enhance the experience of these girls in Sioux City, to keep this tournament in Sioux City," Rexius said. "I think it's important for the community, and it is a national championship."
Bob Roe and company have in previous years taken their players on field-trip like activities to show off Sioux City -- to the museums and cultural highpoints and, one time, on a tour of the Sioux Bee Honey plant. The bar and restaurant also provides the team members pizza and wings. Some months back, the Indiana Wesleyan players made a video for Bob Roe where they prepared a pizza with bananas, to show their appreciation.
"They like our wings and pizza," Bob Roe said.
The role of honorary coach is somewhat different this year because of the pandemic. Mark Stuck, an honorary coach for Marian University of Indianapolis, said he and his employer, the financial services firm Baird, took the Marian women out for breakfast on Wednesday.
Because of COVID restrictions on players, Baird had to make special arrangements for the breakfast at a Sioux City eatery. They had the café "lock their doors, so we could keep everybody in a bubble, a little bit."
Baird also provided welcome baskets for the team.
"It certainly gives us some VIP access to the tournament," said Stuck, a market director and managing director with with Baird's Stuck-Bivens Rose Group. Baird has sponsored Marian for seven years, and it's the only NAIA team the firm ever sponsored.
Stuck said he and the Baird staff keep tabs on Marian throughout the year. Some players, he said, have gone on to become teachers or coaches, or headed to graduate school. "These young ladies go on to do some pretty amazing things," he said.