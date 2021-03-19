Honorary coaches at the NAIA tourney help players feel welcome, keep them in good spirits

Organizations, usually businesses, become honorary coaches by sponsoring a team in the NAIA tourney. The role is somewhat informal, but in general, honorary coaches do what they can to make the teams feel welcome in Sioux City, and to keep them in good spirits.

"I think it's to enhance the experience of these girls in Sioux City, to keep this tournament in Sioux City," Rexius said. "I think it's important for the community, and it is a national championship."

Bob Roe and company have in previous years taken their players on field-trip like activities to show off Sioux City -- to the museums and cultural highpoints and, one time, on a tour of the Sioux Bee Honey plant. The bar and restaurant also provides the team members pizza and wings. Some months back, the Indiana Wesleyan players made a video for Bob Roe where they prepared a pizza with bananas, to show their appreciation.

"They like our wings and pizza," Bob Roe said.

The role of honorary coach is somewhat different this year because of the pandemic. Mark Stuck, an honorary coach for Marian University of Indianapolis, said he and his employer, the financial services firm Baird, took the Marian women out for breakfast on Wednesday.