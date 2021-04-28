Honorary street naming to be held Friday for Bob Roe

SIOUX CITY -- An honorary street naming is being held Friday for longtime Sioux City businessman and community leader Bob Roe.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is slated to speak at the event, which begins at 10 a.m. outside of Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave. Rhonda Capron, a friend of Roe's and a former Sioux City councilwoman, will present Roe with a street sign for Bob Roe Way, which appears alongside Vine Avenue.

"He has been the icon of Sioux City for over 50 years, if not longer. He has touched everybody's heart some way or another in this town," she said. "He's just the most generous person I know. I just felt that he needed to be recognized."

Roe is the proprietor of two Sioux City bars and restaurants that bear his name, Bob Roe's Point After and Bob Roe's North End Zone. The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982, offering a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers, chicken and ribs. Famous athletes, a U.S. president and, at least, three generations of Sioux Cityans have dined at the restaurant.