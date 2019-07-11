SIOUX CITY -- The Hop-A-Lot playground in the upper floor of the former Younkers department store at the Southern Hills Mall has closed its doors permanently.
According to a brief post on the Hop-A-Lot Facebook page, the playground closed for good on Tuesday.
"We liked to thank the community for your support. Unfortunately we had to close our doors for good as of yesterday," the post read.
SIOUX CITY -- Part of the former Younkers space in the Southern Hills Mall has been turned into an indoor playground for all ages.
Des Moines-based Hop-A-Lot occupied the upstairs of the old Younkers space since last November. It was the second Hop-A-Lot location, and a third was planned for Las Vegas. The only location currently listed on the Hop-A-Lot website is at the Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines.
The longtime Younkers department store closed its doors at the mall last August. The lower floor of the space is occupied by the It's $5 store, which opened in May.