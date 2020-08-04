Hope House adds name of LaMere to honor founder

Board members said the home was opened in response to an increased need for a transitional, sober living environment for homeless and addicted members of the community to go to get well, and ultimately be connected to services, employment and permanent housing.
Just days after LaMere died, Hope Street opened on June 18, 2019.
Hope Street of Siouxland houses 10 men at a time. Officials on Tuesday said men have successfully transitioned to permanent housing and employment, and eight of the men currently living in the house currently have achieved over 100 days of sobriety.
Matt Ohman, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership executive director, in a release said LaMere "firmly believed that our role in this life is to leave the world a better place than we found it ... Hope Street was a dream of his for a very long time, and he’d be very proud of how successful it was in its first year.”
PHOTOS: Frank LaMere through the years
2000 Democratic National Convention
Andrew Masiel, left, California vice-chairman for the Pechanga Tribe, confers with Frank LaMere, vice-chairman of the Nebraska State Democratic party, during the Native American caucus at the Western Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2000. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Capitol activism
Frank LaMere, a Winnebago Indian and vice chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks Feb 12, 2001, at the Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Mike Johanns pledged to increase police patrols in the tiny border village of Whiteclay and to hold a summit to address the problem of beer sales there to Indians from the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
NATI HARNIK
Frank LaMere 2002
Social and political activist Frank LaMere talks to high school students attending the Johanns Institute for Nebraska Politics at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Nov. 14, 2002, about standing up for what they believe in, even if their views are unpopular. About 60 students from around the state heard LaMere's speech, "One in a Million Being a Dissident." (AP Photo/Kearney Hub, Vicki Rice)
VICKI RICE
2005 picket
Rosada Martin-Stoddard listens as Frank LaMere, an American Indian activist and long-time foe of DHS policy, speaks on the sidewalk in front of the Trosper Hoyt building in Sioux City on Oct. 24, 2005. Martin-Stoddard and her family were continuing their picket of the Department of Human Services, claiming the DHS removed her son because she and her husband, are handicapped.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2006 campaign stop
Maxine Moul shakes hands with Frank LaMere after LaMere led a group in singing "Happy Birthday" to her during a campaign stop Jan. 26, 2006, at the South Sioux City Senior Citizens Center, where she announced her run for Nebraska's First District congressional seat.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Whiteclay hearing
American Indian activist Frank LeMare, center, addresses committee members during a hearing on liquor license renewals in Whiteclay, Neb., on March 6, 2006 at the Sheridan County courthouse in Rushville, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
NATI HARNIK
Nebraska education state board
Frank LaMere, an American Indian rights activist from South Sioux City, Neb., an outspoken opponent of Indian mascots being used at any level of sports competition, speaks before the Nebraska Department of Education State Board meeting on April 6, 2006, in Lincoln. (AP Photo/Bill Wolf)
BILL WOLF
2006 march
Frank LaMere, center, Ansley Griffin Sr., left, and Richard Milda, right, lead a few hundred people who joined in the fourth annual Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children march on Nov. 22, 2006, which began in South Sioux City, Neb., and ended at the Sioux City Woodbury County Courthouse.
JERRY MENNENGA, Sioux City Journal
"The Battle for Whiteclay"
Frank LaMere is shown speaking in this still from the 2008 documentary film "The Battle for Whiteclay."
Photo Courtesy of Mark Vasina
"The Battle for Whiteclay"
In this still from the documentary film "The Battle for Whiteclay," Frank LaMere, left, and Tom Cook are shown.
Provided by Mark Vasina
'Cuckoo's Nest'
Frank LaMere, left, and James Reed, pictured at Western Iowa Tech's Black Box Theatre on May 4, 2009, star in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Jim Lee/Sioux City Journal
2009 march
Native American activist Frank LaMere holds a sign during the annual Memorial March to Remember Our Lost Children held on Nov. 25, 2009. The annual march from South Sioux City to Sioux City protests the government's handling of American Indian adoption and foster care issues. LaMere died of cancer Sunday at age 69.
Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Four Directions Parenting
Frank LaMere, the facilitator for the Four Directions Parenting Program, shows displays on July 28, 2010.
Joanne Fox, Sioux City Journal
Lost children march
With the Woodbury County Courthouse visible through his window, American Indian activist Frank LaMere talks in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Lost children march
American Indian activist Frank LaMere weeps while talking about the poverty some American Indians face during an interview in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010. LaMere was talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Four Directions Community Center
American Indian activist Frank LaMere stands with boxes of signs at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Lost children march
American Indian activist Frank LaMere sits in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Lost children march
American Indian activist Frank LaMere sits in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Bob Kerrey campaign
Nebraska Democratic US Senate candidate Bob Kerrey speaks to Frank LaMere, second from left, during a general election campaign kickoff event on May 16, 2012, in South Sioux City, Neb.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Frank LaMere, an American Indian activist, watches a student-produced video in which he is a part of, during activities held Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, at North High School in Sioux City to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
American Indian activist Frank LaMere speaks during activities held Jan. 20, 2014, at Sioux City's North High School to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2016 Nebraska caucus
Caucus leader Frank LaMere speaks during the Democratic caucus at the Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota City on March 5, 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Access Pipeline protest
Frank LaMere, Sioux city, holds a sign as people gather in front of the Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center in Sioux City on September 3, 2016, to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline and in support of the Standing Rock tribe, which is fighting the installation of the pipeline on their reservation bordering North and South Dakota.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Family separation protest
Activist Frank LaMere speaks during the Families Belong Together Siouxland protest in Sioux City on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Street Project
Indian activist Frank LaMere speaks during a Siouxland Street Project meeting in Sioux City on June 1, 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Street Project
Native American activist Frank LaMere speaks during a Siouxland Street Project meeting in Sioux City on June 1, 2018. LaMere died Sunday of cancer at age 69.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Street Project
From left, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew, Indian activist Frank LaMere and Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller greet Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, during a Siouxland Street Project meeting in Sioux City on June 1, 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Hope Street of Siouxland
Activist Frank LaMere talks with donor Regina Roth on April 17, 2019, in the front entry at what will become the Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed facility designed to help detoxify addicted homeless people. The facility is the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall in downtown Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hope Street of Siouxland
Activist Frank LaMere, center, talks about the struggles of alcohol addiction among the Native American community on April 17, 2019, at what will become the Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed facility designed to help detoxify addicted homeless people. The facility is the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall in downtown Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
