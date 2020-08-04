Hope House adds name of LaMere to honor founder

Board members said the home was opened in response to an increased need for a transitional, sober living environment for homeless and addicted members of the community to go to get well, and ultimately be connected to services, employment and permanent housing.

Just days after LaMere died, Hope Street opened on June 18, 2019.

Hope Street of Siouxland houses 10 men at a time. Officials on Tuesday said men have successfully transitioned to permanent housing and employment, and eight of the men currently living in the house currently have achieved over 100 days of sobriety.

Matt Ohman, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership executive director, in a release said LaMere "firmly believed that our role in this life is to leave the world a better place than we found it ... Hope Street was a dream of his for a very long time, and he’d be very proud of how successful it was in its first year.”

