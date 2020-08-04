You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hope House adds name of LaMere to honor founder
View Comments
top story

Hope House adds name of LaMere to honor founder

{{featured_button_text}}
Hope Street of Siouxland

Activist Frank LeMere, center, talks about the struggles of alcohol addiction among the Native American community in April 2019 at what would become Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed sober living house at 406 12th St. in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A sober living house that opened two months ago in downtown Sioux City was renamed Tuesday to honor founder Frank LaMere, who died in 2019.

Hope Street of Siouxland was rebranded as Frank LaMere’s Hope Street of Siouxland in a late afternoon ceremony at the facility located at 406 12th St. The two-hour event was attended by Hope Street board members, house residents and LaMere family members. A plaque in honor of LaMere was unveiled.

LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe, died in June 2019. He was well-known for voicing concerns related to Native Americans.

In April 2019, LaMere was one of the community members to discuss the struggles of alcoholism and homelessness at what will become Hope Street of Siouxland at the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Drug and alcohol addiction in Siouxland has "never been worse than it is now," he said at the time.

Board members said the home was opened in response to an increased need for a transitional, sober living environment for homeless and addicted members of the community to go to get well, and ultimately be connected to services, employment and permanent housing.

Just days after LaMere died, Hope Street opened on June 18, 2019.

Hope Street of Siouxland houses 10 men at a time. Officials on Tuesday said men have successfully transitioned to permanent housing and employment, and eight of the men currently living in the house currently have achieved over 100 days of sobriety.

Matt Ohman, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership executive director, in a release said LaMere "firmly believed that our role in this life is to leave the world a better place than we found it ... Hope Street was a dream of his for a very long time, and he’d be very proud of how successful it was in its first year.”

Men find hope at Sioux City sober living home
Frank LaMere, Siouxland Native American activist, dies at 69
Donors respond quickly to fund Randolph veterans memorial, shattering organizers' expectations

PHOTOS: Frank LaMere through the years

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News