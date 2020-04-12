'Hopefully, we'll be able to do something:' Tulip Festival off, but organizers still optimistic about celebrating

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The first Orange City Tulip Festival took place in the spring of 1936. Subsequently, there were 79 more.
Wait, that math doesn't add up. This year's festival -- which salutes the Sioux County community's Dutch heritage -- would be its 80th. But the celebration actually started 84 years ago.
According to Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, there was no Tulip Festival between 1942 and 1946 because World War II was waging over overseas. The festival resumed in 1947.
But that means the 80th Orange City Tulip Festival will still be taking place during the third week of May, right?
No, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the 80th festival has been postponed until May 2021, more than 85 years after the very first one.
"We didn't want to do it but it was the right thing to do," Hofman said. "We'll be bigger and better when the 80th Tulip Festival happens next year."
Be sure to mark your calendars for May 13-15, 2021, which are the new dates.
So, does that mean you'll have to wait an entire year before visiting the Sioux County seat, which was founded in 1870 by Dutch settlers from Pella, Iowa, who were on the lookout for less expensive and more fertile land?
While the festival -- which annually brings in as many as 100,000 people in a city with a normal population of 6,000 -- means big business, Hofman said organizers are looking for other innovative ways to celebrate.
That includes a kid-friendly "Color the Festival," which allows budding artists to color in such iconic Orange City landmarks as the Windmill Info Booth, the Century Home and the Stadcentrum.
The coloring sheets are available at the Tulip Festival's Facebook page.
On the Orange City Tulip Festival's website, a person can buy gift items like artistic prints, coffee mugs, thermal bottles and even gift boxes, which include souvenir-sized shoes, and boxes of Stroopwafel (wafer cookies with caramel filling), almond pattie cookies and Poffertje (mini pancakes) for maximum munching.
If you're wondering about the Tulip Festival Queen and her Court, they were chosen prior to the cancellation.
Still, Hofman said Queen Madisyn Mulder, a MOC-Floyd Valley High School senior, and her court (Julia Howe, Sophie Swart, BreElle Van Zee and Aubyn Zwart) will still be representing the community at several events throughout the year.
The fate of this year's Night Show -- an annual, community stage production that has been a tradition since 1950 -- is still up in the air.
According to Hofman, an alternate date for "Cinderella" -- this year's musical -- will be made by June 1.
"They've been rehearsing since January," he said. "It would be a shame if they couldn't perform it for the community."
Hofman acknowledged many of the decisions aren't his or the community's to make.
The tulips that line the streets of Orange City will continue to bloom in time. But Hofman doesn't know if he'd advise visitors to sightsee.
"We have to follow what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) calls for and they're saying we all must practice social distancing," he said. "People can come but not in great numbers."
Hofman said other communities like Pella, Iowa, or his native Holland, Michigan, face similar issues when canceling their own tulip festivals.
"Right now, we want people to be safe," he said.
At the same time, Hofman wants people to stay tuned to Orange City's Tulip Festival for updates.
"We won't have a Tulip Festival but we may have a Night Show," he said. "We may not be able to do everything we'd like to do. Hopefully, we'll be able to do something."
