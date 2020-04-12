'Hopefully, we'll be able to do something:' Tulip Festival off, but organizers still optimistic about celebrating

The fate of this year's Night Show -- an annual, community stage production that has been a tradition since 1950 -- is still up in the air.

According to Hofman, an alternate date for "Cinderella" -- this year's musical -- will be made by June 1.

"They've been rehearsing since January," he said. "It would be a shame if they couldn't perform it for the community."

Hofman acknowledged many of the decisions aren't his or the community's to make.

The tulips that line the streets of Orange City will continue to bloom in time. But Hofman doesn't know if he'd advise visitors to sightsee.

"We have to follow what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) calls for and they're saying we all must practice social distancing," he said. "People can come but not in great numbers."

Hofman said other communities like Pella, Iowa, or his native Holland, Michigan, face similar issues when canceling their own tulip festivals.

"Right now, we want people to be safe," he said.

At the same time, Hofman wants people to stay tuned to Orange City's Tulip Festival for updates.