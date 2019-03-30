How to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

There are three ways for area residents affected by the recent flooding to register for FEMA disaster assistance:

1. Call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or 1-800-462-7585 (for TTY) or 1-800-621-3362 (for VRS)

2. Online registration available at disasterassistance.gov

3. Or visit the Hornick town hall, where FEMA workers will be stationed for the time being

Those wishing to register need to provide their address and zip code, directions to the property, the condition of their damaged home, insurance information if available, Social Security number, phone number and mailing address.

Funds can be provided via direct deposit, if the recipient provides a bank account number, routing number and bank account type.

When you register with FEMA, you will be given a FEMA registration number. Keep this number for any further communication with FEMA regarding your case.