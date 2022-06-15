Hornick to begin berm construction to prevent future flooding

HORNICK, Iowa – The city of Hornick is breaking ground on a new berm designed to prevent floods like the one that devastated the Woodbury County town in 2019.

The project, totaling more than $2 million, will start around July 1 and take two and a half months to complete.

Mayor Scott Mitchell said it feels amazing to begin the project.

“It is a great milestone for the city and the residents of Hornick,” he said.

In 2019, heavy rainfall and rapidly melting snow filled the West Fork of the Little Sioux River and flowed over the top of levees north and east of Hornick.

The water flowed over the frozen, empty fields into town, until it was up to 4 feet deep on Main Street and forced the 250 residents to evacuate. When residents were allowed to return three days later to check on their homes, most found basements full of water, belongings floating on the surface. Furnaces, hot water heaters and other appliances were ruined.

Since at least 1996, town leaders had discussed building an earthen berm to protect Hornick from flooding. The city began work on the berm project September 2019, six months after the flood.

The Iowa Flood Mitigation Board awarded Hornick $2.1 million to build a berm around the town's north, east and west sides. The berm will be built 3 feet above the elevation of the 500-year flood mark, which was almost reached it 2019.

Mitchell said the new berm will prevent a flood like what happened in 2019 from happening again, as well as the floods Hornick experienced in 1996 and in the 1950s.

The recovery from the 2019 flood is roughly 75 percent complete, Mitchell said.

“Recovering from a natural disaster takes a very long time,” he said.

The roads have not been fixed due to litigation between the city and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In 2020, the city was waiting for the estimated $1 million from FEMA to fix the roads. The city was also waiting on a total of roughly $2 million from FEMA for preventative measures taken before the flood, cleanup costs and street repairs.

The city had hoped to start the berm project in 2020. Mitchell said some of the dirt was going to come from fixing the city streets, but the litigation prevented that.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new berm will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Hornick city park.

The Journal's Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.

