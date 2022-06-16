Hornick undertaking berm construction to stymie future flooding

Hornick mayor Scott Mitchell stands in front of the town's office in a 2020 file photo. The city of Hornick is breaking ground on a new berm that will prevent floods like the one that devastated the small Woodbury County town in 2019.
Potholes on Main Street and other streets in Hornick, Iowa, are a constant reminder to residents of the March 14, 2019, flood that forced them to evacuate.
Ben Ronfeldt, left, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, and Don Payne go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday in Hornick. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Woodbury County roads workers put up a barricade at the north edge of Main Street in Hornick, Iowa, on March 14 after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
A Woodbury County sheriff's deputy drives on Main Street Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Firefighters prepare to go door-to-door to warn people Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued. The evacuation was ordered after a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Ben Ronfeldt, center, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, Matt Andresen, left, and Don Payne, go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Law enforcement officers block the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 1st Street in Moville on March 14 as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the Woodbury County town. Nearly 400 county residents had registered for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as of Monday.
Zuri Vickery, 6, foreground, Tanner Mackey and Mackenzie Hamman, right, look at floodwaters Thursday, March 14, 2019, from the intersection of Miller Blvd and 1st Street in Moville, Iowa, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the city.
The West Fork of the Little Sioux River is shown out of its banks March 14 north of Moville, Iowa. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Iowa’s request for an extension of the registration deadline for flood victims in nine Iowa counties, including Woodbury and Monona, to apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program. The new deadline is July 16.
Aowa Creek is shown in Ponca, Neb. on Thursday. The swollen creek caused flooding of streets and residential basements in the south end of Ponca on Wednesday, but by Thursday much of the flooding had receded.
The water flowed over the frozen, empty fields into town, until it was up to 4 feet deep on Main Street and forced the 250 residents to evacuate. When residents were allowed to return three days later to check on their homes, most found basements full of water, belongings floating on the surface. Furnaces, hot water heaters and other appliances were ruined.
Since at least 1996, town leaders had discussed building an earthen berm to protect Hornick from flooding. The city began work on the berm project September 2019, six months after the flood.
The Iowa Flood Mitigation Board awarded Hornick $2.1 million to build a berm around the town's north, east and west sides. The berm will be built 3 feet above the elevation of the 500-year flood mark, which was almost reached it 2019.
Mitchell said the new berm will prevent a flood like what happened in 2019 from happening again, as well as the floods Hornick experienced in 1996 and in the 1950s.
The recovery from the 2019 flood is roughly 75 percent complete, Mitchell said.
“Recovering from a natural disaster takes a very long time,” he said.
Crews work to inspect and make repairs to Hamilton Boulevard beneath the Interstate 29 overpass Monday morning in Sioux City. The underpass, which was closed over the weekend due to ponding water from the rising Missouri River, reopened later Monday.
Tall piles of field debris line a short stretch of 298th Street at Old Highway 141 north of Hornick, Iowa, Monday March 18, 2019. Numerous roads in the area are still closed in the aftermath of last week's flooding.
The roads have not been fixed due to litigation between the city and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In 2020, the city was waiting for the estimated $1 million from FEMA to fix the roads. The city was also waiting on a total of roughly $2 million from FEMA for preventative measures taken before the flood, cleanup costs and street repairs.
The city had hoped to start the berm project in 2020. Mitchell said some of the dirt was going to come from fixing the city streets, but the litigation prevented that.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new berm will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Hornick city park.
The Journal's Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.
Residents no doubt will remember the flood and how it affected their families. Perhaps a more lasting legacy of the event, however, is how the town, along with hundreds of volunteers, pulled together to minimize the disruption to residents' lives.
Few visible signs of the flood, which left up to 4 feet of water on Main Street, basements full of water and ruined appliances floating on the surface, remain. But as one resident put the new normal: "Your guard is really up."
