Hospitalizations due to COVID fall to single digits in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people being treated in Sioux City due to COVID-19 fell Tuesday to a level not seen since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.
Six patients were hospitalized because of the virus at MercyOne Siouxland or UnityPoint Health St. Luke's, according to a daily report released by Siouxland District Health. Another 11 patients tested positive for the virus but were hospitalized for other reasons, bringing the total to 17.
That's down from 20 patients on Monday, including 12 that were hospitalized due to the virus.
In mid-November, the two hospitals hit a combined high of over 90 patients with COVID-19. As recently as Jan. 16, the daily census stood at 36.
Hospitalizations have steadily declined in recent weeks as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus have decreased amidst the vaccinations of the first priority groups.
Counting the smaller hospitals in the Journal's 13-county circulation area in Northwest Iowa, the total COVID-19 patient count was 26 on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Declining hospitalization rates reportedly factored into Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision Friday to lift her public health emergency declaration, which included a requirement that people must wear masks while in public buildings indoors when social distancing wasn't possible. Other restrictions on businesses and limits on public gatherings also ended. Individual businesses may still require customers and employees to wear masks.
After a first phase of vaccinations focused primarily on health care workers, eligibility for the vaccines has been expanded to people age 65 and older and those in Tier 1B, which includes firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 teachers and other staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers.
More than 20,000 Woodbury County residents fall into those categories, outnumbering the approximately 3,000 total doses of vaccine expected to be available at vaccination clinics to be conducted Wednesday and Friday at the Tyson Events Center. All appointments were quickly snapped up on Feb. 1, when online registration was opened.
Individuals registered for the clinics should follow all posted signs in the parking lot upon arrival, according to city officials. Sioux City Transit shuttles will be available in the east lot for those who require assistance due to the cold weather. Stay in your vehicle with hazard lights on and a shuttle will locate your vehicle for pick up.
Online registration for a clinic on Feb. 17 at the Tyson opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday. About 1,000 doses will be available for that clinic, which requires registering online at: http://www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org/component/content/article/233-covid-19-vaccinationinformation.html?directory=12.