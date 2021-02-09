Hospitalizations due to COVID fall to single digits in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people being treated in Sioux City due to COVID-19 fell Tuesday to a level not seen since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.

Six patients were hospitalized because of the virus at MercyOne Siouxland or UnityPoint Health St. Luke's, according to a daily report released by Siouxland District Health. Another 11 patients tested positive for the virus but were hospitalized for other reasons, bringing the total to 17.

That's down from 20 patients on Monday, including 12 that were hospitalized due to the virus.

In mid-November, the two hospitals hit a combined high of over 90 patients with COVID-19. As recently as Jan. 16, the daily census stood at 36.

Hospitalizations have steadily declined in recent weeks as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus have decreased amidst the vaccinations of the first priority groups.

Counting the smaller hospitals in the Journal's 13-county circulation area in Northwest Iowa, the total COVID-19 patient count was 26 on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

