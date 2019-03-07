SIOUX CITY -- One man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Highway 20.
Woodbury County Sheriff's Lt. Don Armstrong said authorities responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 20 near Charles Avenue, roughly three to four miles east of the city, around 10:53 a.m.
Armstrong said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions, and "went into the center median and overturned."
The driver was taken to the hospital. Armstrong was not sure of his condition, though he said the man was able to speak when he was pulled out of the truck.