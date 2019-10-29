Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City metro cities from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Residents handing out treats are encouraged to make sure their yard is clear of such things as ladders, hoses, flowerpots and pet leashes.
Sioux City Police offer the following safety tips to trick-or-treaters and their parents for a safe and fun Halloween.
• Costumes should be made of fire retardant material and the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.
• A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
• If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.
• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
• Before allowing your children to eat any of the treats, examine them to be sure they are safe to eat.
•Take a flashlight with you to aid in visibility when crossing the street in dark areas to help avoid tripping.
Because pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, police also reminds trick-or-treaters to:
• Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
• Carry a mobile phone for quick communication.
• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.
• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
• Never cut across yards or use alleys.
• Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.
• Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.
• Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.