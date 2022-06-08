Skyler Wheeler beats back GOP challenge from Kendal Zylstra in House District 4

HULL, IOWA -- Third-term state Rep. Skyler Wheeler narrowly withstood a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from recent Dordt University graduate Kendal Zylstra.

In unofficial results, Wheeler outdistanced Zylstra by 220 votes, 52.35% to 47.59%, in the newly-drawn Iowa House District 4. The district takes in all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center and Rock Valley.

Zylstra, of Larchwood, carried his home county of Lyon, 55.26% to 44.57%, but Wheeler carried his home county of Sioux by an even larger margin, 57% to 43%.

Wheeler currently represents District 4, but the boundaries for this year's election changed as a result of redistricting prompted by the 2020 U.S. Census. The district, for example, no longer includes Orange City, where Wheeler previously lived. He now lives in Hull.

Because no Democrat filed in the staunchly Republican district, Wheeler is a heavy favorite to win re-election in November.

Zylstra, who worked for Rep. Randy Feenstra's campaign in 2020, was bidding to become the youngest member of the Iowa House, a distinction Wheeler himself once held.

