House explosion, fire levels house in Le Mars

LE MARS, IOWA — An early morning explosion in a residential neighborhood in Le Mars completely destroyed a home and injured three people.

According to initial reports from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the blast occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Third Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest and caused a fire while also doing damage to an adjacent house. 

Debris from the building was flung all around the block.

Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire including the Le Mars Fire Department and the Orange City Fire Department. 

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

