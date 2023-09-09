SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City house has been red-tagged after a fire early Friday.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to 1822 W. Sixth St. at 4:26 a.m. Smoke was visible from the two-story house when firefighters arrived, and upon entering, they found heavy smoke and flames in the first-floor laundry room.

The home's eight occupants and several pets were able to exit the house without injury. A pet rabbit did not survive.

The house sustained moderate damage, and city inspectors have red-tagged the house, which had working smoke alarms, as being uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.