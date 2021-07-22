 Skip to main content
Household hazardous material collection event for Sioux City residents is July 31
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City, in cooperation with Clean Harbors Environmental Services, will host a household hazardous material collection event for residents on July 31.

The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot, 401 Gordon Drive. 

The following items will be accepted: auto products, including fluids, lubricants, additives and fuels; cleaners/solvents, including paint thinner, waxes, kitchen/bath cleaners and rust/metal/stain removers; paint products, including oil paints, spray paints and stain/varnish; pesticides, including fly traps, moth balls, sprays, fungicide and rodent poison. Yard fertilizers, weed killer, lighter fluid, pool chemicals, aerosols, glues and adhesives will also be collected. 

Businesses, churches and nonprofits are not able to dispose of materials at this collection. The duration of the event may be shortened if quantities and cost meet the maximum allowed.

For more information call 712-279-6349.

