SIOUX CITY – RAGBRAI riders are finding a tough housing market in Sioux City. The local housing committee for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coordinated by Francine Stewart, Molly Bixenman and Lori Risdal. The trio are responsible for finding lodging for riders the weekend of July 22-23. They were asked to help with housing in Sioux City afte leading the effort in Sergeant Bluff last year.

But they’ve been having more difficulty finding locals willing to accommodate smaller teams and single riders, as all the surrounding hotels and campgrounds are quickly filling up.

As RAGBRAI marks its 50th anniversary with a return to the ride's original route including a start in Sioux City, participation is up leaving more riders and support teams looking for places to stay.

“I mean, there’s just more people now that it’s in Sioux City,” said Stewart. “I mean, in Sergeant Bluff, you take one step and you’re in the middle of Main Street.”

And with many of the events preceding the actual ride being held in downtown Sioux City, many riders are looking to be housed near the city center for convenience.



“In Sergeant Bluff, the venue wasn’t so spread out,” said Bixenman. “It’s harder now because everyone wants to be as close to downtown as possible.”



RAGBRAI also comes during peak vacation season cutting into the number of available local homestays. “A lot of people decide to take vacation,” said Bixenman. “When everyone is out of town, it’s even harder to find hosts.”

The ease of finding willing hosts in 2022 was mainly due to the fact that both Stewart and Bixenman are originally from Sergeant Bluff. They were more familiar with the families in town and were good at finding riders that complimented them.



“Last year was a bit easier because Molly and I grew up in Sergeant Bluff,” said Stewart. “We knew a lot more people, so it was easier to find hosts.”



But even though the location changed, their strategy did not. Both then and now, they jumped to the task as quickly as they could, organizing spreadsheets and making regular contact with riders and potential hosts in their “Sioux City Hot Shots Housing RAGBRAI 2023” Facebook group.



“We really recommend that anyone interested in becoming a host should definitely fill out the host form on the Sioux City RAGBRAI website and check out our Facebook page,” said Stewart.



They have managed to house 1,705 riders with residents, but still continue to receive around 5-10 requests daily from people looking for somewhere to stay. They encourage locals who have the space to sign up and become a host.

