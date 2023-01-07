How could a crisis assessment team have helped ease police burden in Michael Meredith police shooting?

SIOUX CITY — Not long ago, local law enforcement officers responding to a call in which a subject was in mental health crisis were left to their own best judgment as to how to address the situation.

Despite training they may have had, officers were limited in their ability to diagnose a person’s condition or determine the best way to help. Their only options: take the person to jail or a hospital or leave them in the hands of family members or friends.

“We are looking for different ways of handling calls besides taking them to jail,” Sioux City Police Lt. Kevin Heineman said.

Law enforcement agencies across Iowa received valuable backup in 2019, when the Legislature mandated each mental health services region develop a crisis intervention team that can be mobilized to provide on-site, face-to-face mental health services. In response, the Rolling Hills Region, which includes 10 Northwest Iowa counties, created two Mobile Crisis Assessment Teams. One in Sioux City focuses on Woodbury County, and a second based in Sac City serves the other nine counties.

A valuable resource

Since its inception, MCAT has become a valuable resource for police officers encountering individuals experiencing mental health issues. Called to the scene, MCAT members can determine the best solution.

“From my perspective, they need a doctor to diagnose them. MCAT can figure out what’s wrong with them better than an officer,” said Heineman, who’s been involved with MCAT for three years. “We will make every effort to call them for just about everything we can.”

Three full-time and three on-call mental health professionals in Woodbury County are available 24 hours a day to assist law enforcement officers, schools, hospitals or other agencies encountering someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

That includes being called by police to help with a person threatening to harm himself or herself. Police won’t call them to a dangerous situation, but once it’s stabilized, an MCAT professional may be asked to speak with that person, said Nicky Eaton, crisis services director at Siouxland Mental Health, which contracts with Rolling Hills to provide the MCAT service.

“We try to break the cycle of the person being involved with the police and the hospital,” Eaton said.

For police, MCAT provides professionals to work with someone in crisis. They can talk with the person and determine what kind of services he or she needs and provide follow-up support. They can accompany the person to a hospital and explain the person’s situation to a doctor more accurately than an officer.

Diffusing, diverting

An MCAT member’s knowledge can defuse a situation, enabling police to leave and return to patrol duties. The individual in crisis may agree to go to the hospital with the MCAT member, saving police the time of transporting them to the hospital and staying with them. MCAT also may help set the person up with services or treatment, reducing the chances an officer may be called to the same location repeatedly or arresting the person if he or she commits a crime.

“Our successful outcome is that we’re either diverting them from the hospital or diverting them from jail,” Eaton said.

Hours before his Jan. 12 death, Michael Meredith was hallucinating and told his mother he’d commit suicide by police rather than let her take him to a hospital. A Sergeant Bluff police officer who was called to check on Meredith mentioned MCAT to Michael’s mother, Carol Meredith, but mistakenly said it was a program at Rosecrance Jackson Centers in Sioux City. Unfamiliar with MCAT, Carol Meredith believed the officer and, because Michael had an unfavorable opinion of Rosecrance based upon his previous treatment experience there, she didn’t pursue it.

That evening, Michael Meredith rushed at three law enforcement officers, striking one with a tire iron, before a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot him.

Carol Meredith now says had she known more about MCAT, she would have welcomed the team’s assistance.

Would it have been beneficial and led him to willingly get help? It’s impossible to say, but statistics provided by Eaton show MCAT’s involvement can get people needed help rather than see them housed in jail or a hospital. Or worse.

By the numbers

From the second quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, MCAT was called 120 times, 51 of those calls by law enforcement. Other callers were schools, medical and mental health care providers and private citizens. MCAT members made contact with 92 individuals — 48 males and 44 females. Of those people, 60% were diverted to counseling or referrals, the Siouxland Mental Health Crisis Center or outpatient services. Just 27% were transported to the emergency room. The remainder of the calls resulted in the individuals refusing MCAT services.

Eaton said patients have said had MCAT not shown up at the scene, they would have carried out plans to commit suicide. There are undoubtedly other situations in which MCAT could help police find successful resolutions.

“I think we’re underutilized. I think we could be used in a lot more situations,” Eaton said. “I think it depends on the officer. There are some that are great at calling us and others that could have called us to a situation.”

Only in existence for three years, MCAT is still new enough that not every officer in the county is familiar with the service, Eaton said. She expects that to change over time.

“As officers start utilizing us and seeing successes, they’re telling their peers,” she said.

More officers undoubtedly will come to realize the benefits of calling in a professional, said Heineman, who also expects to see officers make greater use of the service.

“Mental health issues aren’t going to go away,” he said.