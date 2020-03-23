How many coronavirus cases does Iowa have?
View Comments

How many coronavirus cases does Iowa have?

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

As of 1 p.m. on March 23, 2020:

Click here to read the Journal's coronavirus morning brief, offering a look at the biggest stories in Sioux City and beyond.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News