How many coronavirus cases does Iowa have?

As of 1 p.m. on March 23, 2020:
- Iowa had reported 105 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Woodbury County had reported two cases, and Sioux County had one.
- Neighboring Nebraska had accounted for 50 cases, including two in Knox County. Dakota County and others in the far northeast corner of the state had not reported any.
- South Dakota had tallied 21 cases, none of which involve residents of Union, Clay or Yankton counties.
Click here to read the Journal's coronavirus morning brief, offering a look at the biggest stories in Sioux City and beyond.