How to stay healthy at the NAIA women's basketball tournament amid coronavirus concerns
How to stay healthy at the NAIA women's basketball tournament amid coronavirus concerns

NAIA volleyball video board

A new video board with a message welcoming volleyball players and fans is shown on a wall of the Tyson Events Center as Central Methodist and Bellevue play in day 1 pool play action of the 2019 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- With increased concerns over the coronavirus, the Tyson Events Center will have more signs alerting NAIA Women's Basketball Division II National Championships Tournament guests to hand-washing locations, according to Enzo Carannante, the facility's Assistant General Manager and Director of Marketing.

"We will also provide health tips over our video board and our cleaning staff is being extra diligent," he said.

That's because the tournament brings in players, coaches and fans from all over the country.

As of Friday, there have been no reported deaths related to the coronavirus is Iowa, Nebraska or South Dakota.

"We want everybody to feel healthy and safe while they're enjoying basketball at the Tyson," Carannante said.

