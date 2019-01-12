SIOUX CITY -- A downtown Sioux City hotel has been sold for $4.5 million.
Local real estate agent Dick Salem said the Howard Johnson Hotel, 707 Fourth St., was purchased Dec. 31 by CSC LLC. The hotel was formerly owned by Star Hospitality LLC.
Salem said the new owners are most likely planning some upgrades to the 193-room Howard Johnson, which was built in 1974.
"They're not buying it to keep it the same, that's for sure," Salem said. He said the new owners plan to make it a "first-class" hotel, and it will probably fly a different hotel's flag at some point.
Before it became a Howard Johnson in 2015, the hotel was The Sioux City Hotel and Conference Center. Originally a Hilton hotel, it was built during a downtown urban renewal campaign in the 1970s.
The 12-story hotel has changed hands repeatedly in the past few years after falling on hard times. It went through foreclosure and was sold at a sheriff's sale in 2014, and was sold to various entities several times thereafter.
It hit the market in the fall of 2017 at an asking price of $5.8 million.
Successive owners tried their hands at upgrades and renovations, including new beds, flat-screen TVs, mini-refrigerators and microwave ovens in guest rooms and extensive pool repairs.
Last winter, the hotel was plagued at least twice by minor flooding after water lines broke.
Meanwhile, the hotel will face competition from the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel under construction just to the east of the Sioux City Convention Center, which sits between the new hotel and the Howard Johnson.