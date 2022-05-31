How's Sergeant Bluff preparing to kick off RAGBRAI 2022

Ron Hanson, an executive chairperson for Sergeant Bluff's 2022 RAGBRAI launch planning committee, is clear about when he and all of the volunteers will feel fully ready to host the start of the annual ride across the state of Iowa.

"There’s nothing checked off the list until they leave on the 24th of July. I never sign off my checklist until that day comes," Hanson said.

Since late January, when his hometown was named the starting point for this year's RAGBRAI, Hanson and other planners have been working to get things lined up for food, entertainment, campground housing, sanitation and everything else on the checklist. In fact, just to make a bid to host RAGBRAI took three months of prep work.

For Hanson, who also helped plan the 2006 start of RAGBRAI in Sergeant Bluff, some of this work has felt familiar. And that familiarity means Hanson's been better able to help and guide other folks who might be first timers.

The first RAGRAI began in Sioux City in 1973 and was planned by a Des Moines Register feature writer/copy editor and a Register columnist. The debut had an estimated 300 riders and about 114 are believed to have made it across the whole state. A number of additional riders joined the ride on the leg between Ames and Des Moines.

From there the ride ballooned in popularity.

The average RAGBRAI route is 468 miles and usually has stops in eight towns, including the beginning and the end.

After leaving Sergeant Bluff, riders will stop overnight this year in Ida Grove. Two other Northwest Iowa cities -- Pocahontas and Emmetsburg -- also will be overnight stops on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

When have Northwest Iowa towns hosted RAGBRAI's kickoff before? Akron: 1982 Hawarden: 1975, 1985, 1998 Le Mars: 2005, 2021 Onawa: 1977, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2004, 2018 Orange City: 2017 Rock Rapids: 1979, 1999, 2007 Rock Valley: 2014 Sergeant Bluff: 2006, 2022 Sioux Center: 1990, 1996, 2002, 2012 Sioux City: 1973, 1978, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010 and 2015

Jessica Kneifl, another event-planning chair, said she was pregnant with twins during the '06 planning so this will be her first foray into getting ready for RAGBRAI.

"I love volunteering and I’m pretty excited...I think everybody is at the point where they’re wanting to do something fun again and I think RAGBRAI is going to be one of those events," Kneifl said.

Her specific focuses are on coordinating with volunteers, doing publicity and lining up hospitality but Kneifl acknowledged an event of this magnitude requires a broader view at the same time.

"At this point, we’re all working on all of it," she said.

In 2006, Sergeant Bluff hosted close to 25,000 people. The expectation from officials is this year's launch will be far larger, with maybe as many as 40,000 people. And Hanson knows what that can mean for the town of about 4,800.

"It gives our town big recognition of how we are and we come together as a community. How we shine," Hanson said.

Kristi Franz, executive director of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, anticipates that RAGBRAI kicking off in Sergeant Bluff this year could have a direct economic impact of $3 to $5 million on the tri-state region.

Hanson couldn't yet comment on the specific entertainment and auxiliary events for the beginning of the 49th RAGBRAI but he did say there will likely be a dipping site at the Weedland Boat Access in Sergeant Bluff. Over the year, riders have made a point of dipping their tires in the Missouri River when RAGBRAI starts and dipping them in the Mississippi River at the end.

Not even including RAGBRAI-specific events, Kneifl said there'll be plenty for visitors to do if they show up early to Sergeant Bluff. They can enjoy time on the walking trail at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center, cool off at the splash pad on First Street and dine out at restaurants such as Blue TeQuila, Mateo Kitchen and Pub 52.

However, Kneifl knows there's one asset Sergeant Bluff planners have that is bigger than any one event or business in town.

"The people here are what is so amazing and when people come, hopefully, they’ll feel that too," she said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.