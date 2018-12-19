SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City has received $4.1 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program funding.
The HUD Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes grant provides funds to address lead paint and other health hazards in homes. The funds received will be used to make improvements to at least 160 homes in Sioux City.
Homes built before 1978 that have not been fully remodeled likely have lead based paint present. Lead was added to paint to make it very durable prior to 1978, but created an environmental hazard of lead exposure for occupants living in homes with lead-based paint. The most concerning health factor related to lead exposure is the development/functioning of the nervous system. Children 5 years old and younger are the most vulnerable. Lead poisoning in children can lead to developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, gastrointestinal issues and other medical and behavioral problems.
Applications are being accepted for the program. To qualify, applicants must live in a home built before 1978 within Sioux City. Rental, including apartments, and owner-occupied units are eligible to apply. The applicant must have one child 5 years old or younger living in the home or visiting at least 10 hours per week. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income. For example, the maximum household income for a family of four is $54,250. If the home is owner-occupied, the program is free for participants. If the home/apartment is a rental, the landlord must match project costs.
Those interested in applying can call 712-279-6328, e-mail tjorgensen@sioux-city.org or visit siouxcityleadgrant.org.