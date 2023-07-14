HULL, Iowa -- A man was fatally crushed by cattle gates Friday, two miles west of Hull.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in a statement as 69-year-old Harvard Punt, of Hull.
At 10:15 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal accident that occurred at Livestock Equipment & Manufacturing, 3099 320th St.
At the time of the accident, the statement said Punt was working on a load of cattle gates that were on the flatbed of a pickup. He climbed on the bed to secure the load when the gates fell from the vehicle, crushing him underneath. Punt died from the injuries he suffered, according to the statement.