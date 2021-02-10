Hundreds flock to the Tyson Wednesday for COVID inoculations

SIOUX CITY -- Hundreds of people flocked to the Tyson Events Center Wednesday afternoon for the first in a series of large-scale public COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Between 1 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, an estimated 1,200 people in phase 1B of the vaccine program were scheduled to receive one of the coveted shots. Another clinic on Friday is expected to inoculate 2,000 or so people. Second doses for these people will be at least three weeks away.
Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 and those in certain professions, including teachers, first responders and some essential workers. People in Phase 1A, long-term care facility residents and front-line medical workers, were also eligible to be get the shot at Wednesday's clinic.
There was some frustration in the public last week at the opening of registration for the vaccine clinics, as the available appointments were scooped up very rapidly. Individuals who received the vaccine Wednesday told the Journal that the online registration was actually an easy process, and described the shot itself as essentially painless.
"My daughter actually did (the registration) for me, so it was easy for me," said James McKenna, 71, of Salix. McKenna said his daughter was more worried about the virus than he personally was.
Nevertheless, getting vaccinated was for the best, he said, because he does business in Texas, and hopefully traveling out-of-state will be safer for him going forward. "I do a lot of traveling back and forth from here to Texas," McKenna said.
Mary Walling, 68, of Sioux City, said she did everything in her power to get the COVID vaccine -- she'd gotten on the waiting list of every pharmacy she could and had talked to her doctor. A substitute schoolteacher, she hasn't taught classes since March, because of health conditions -- "just about everything that you could think of," as she put it -- that could put her at risk if she were to get infected.
"I was able to get an appointment because I got on (the website) early. I think people that waited to the correct time got shut out. I actually got on about 10 minutes early," said Walling, who learned about the clinic beforehand through word-of-mouth.
"The hospital had called me the week before, and said that they were going to set up an appointment for me. And they told me I didn't need to get on the site, and I thought, 'Well, I'd better do it anyway.' And if I wouldn't have gotten on the site, I wouldn't have gotten an appointment," she added.
Kathy Lehmann, a school counselor in Sioux City, was one of the under-65 individuals who got a vaccine on Wednesday. She's been pleased with the school district's handling of COVID-19 -- the district recorded zero virus cases among students during the first four weeks of this year.
And now she's received her first dose of the vaccine.
"It's just one more layer of protection. We've put so many safety precautions in place already, and our numbers have been very low," she said.
The clinic was a carefully orchestrated event, with police outside and scores of volunteers inside guiding patients inside the arena at the Tyson. After receiving a shot, patients were instructed to sit in a series of carefully spaced-out chairs on the other end of the floor for about 15 minutes, in case any should have a reaction.
John Reynders, the president of Morningside College, said he was delighted with the neatly organized clinic while he was seated in the post-vaccine waiting area.
"I though it was really well-done. I can's say enough good things about Siouxland District Health. Kevin (Grieme) and his gang have just been magnificent," said Reynders, 67.
Siouxland District Health officials last week said that they would be combing through the registrations and removing anyone ineligible to receive a shot. Brock said on Wednesday that there were "a few, not very many" who were removed from the appointment rolls.
"Most of the time it was an honest misunderstanding of who was eligible and things like that," Brock said. "But, yes, if they weren't 65 years old, we did remove some people. Unless they were in an occupation that justifies their appointment."
The Iowa Department of Public Health this week told local health departments that they must use 80 percent of their allotted vaccine doses, and health departments that fail to do so risk missing out on future vaccine shipments.
Brock said Siouxland District Health should have no trouble with that benchmark: "Vaccine's coming in, and it's going out, starting now, until it's done."
Besides the clinics this week, Siouxland District Health is offering vaccines to some individuals, primarily those who need their second dose following a previous first dose.
"We've got 4,000 doses going out this week. And so, we're not going to have any problem with 80 percent," Brock said.