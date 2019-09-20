SIOUX CITY -- Hunt and Riverside elementary schools in Sioux City will be dismissing two hours early, at 1:30 p.m., Friday due to heat in the non-air-conditioned buildings.
According to a notice sent out Wednesday by the Sioux City Community School District, all other schools which do have air conditioning, will operate on their regular schedule. Hunt and Riverside also dismissed classes early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat.
Friday's high temperature will be around 85 degrees, with heat index values as high as 90, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.