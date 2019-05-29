HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Three women were injured Wednesday after a car pulled out in front of a van on U.S. Highway 20 at Holstein.
Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said a woman driving a Volkswagen Passat pulled out of the Holstein Travel Center parking lot at about 2:51 p.m., crossed the two eastbound lanes of U.S. 20 and then pulled into the westbound lanes in front of a westbound Toyota Sienna van near the junction of U.S. 20 and U.S. Highway 59.
The van struck the passenger side of the Passat, injuring the car's passenger and driver. The van's driver also was injured. All three were taken to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, with what Harriman said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the van was not hurt. Harriman said the driver of the Passat was cited for failure to yield. Harriman did not identify the drivers or passengers.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 59 in Holstein was prohibited from turning onto U.S. 20 for about 40 minutes while authorities investigated and cleaned up the crash.