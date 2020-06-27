Hy-Vee expands bagged salad recall to 13 products

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee announced Saturday the expansion of a recall of its salad products due to possible Cyclospora parasite contamination.

The recall now covers a total of 13 varieties of store-brand salad sold in the grocery chain's eight-state trade region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a Hy-Vee press release.

Fresh Express, which manufactures the store-branded salad products, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expanded their investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.

The Associated Press reported this week that the recalled salad products -- which were carried by at least three separate grocery chains -- have sickened some 122 people in seven states. Nineteen people have been sent to the hospital.

The recall began last week, when Hy-Vee announced a recall of its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product.

The recall now covers the following store-brand salad products (the recall applies to all expiration dates):

-- Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4 oz.

-- Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, 8 oz.