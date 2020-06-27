Hy-Vee expands bagged salad recall to 13 products

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee announced Saturday the expansion of a recall of its salad products due to possible Cyclospora parasite contamination.
The recall now covers a total of 13 varieties of store-brand salad sold in the grocery chain's eight-state trade region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a Hy-Vee press release.
Fresh Express, which manufactures the store-branded salad products, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expanded their investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.
The Associated Press reported this week that the recalled salad products -- which were carried by at least three separate grocery chains -- have sickened some 122 people in seven states. Nineteen people have been sent to the hospital.
The recall began last week, when Hy-Vee announced a recall of its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product.
The recall now covers the following store-brand salad products (the recall applies to all expiration dates):
-- Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, 8 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad, 12 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend, 12 oz.
-- Hy-Vee American Blend Salad, 12 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad, 10 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix, 16 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad, 12 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit, 13.7 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, 13.2 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit, 11.4 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Garden Salad, 12 oz.
-- Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit, 12.8 oz.
Customers who purchased any of these products are encouraged to discard them or return them to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis (the sickness caused by the parasite) begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; fatigue; vomiting; and low-grade fever.
If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness, according to the press release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.