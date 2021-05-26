 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee issues egg allergy alert for chicken taco kit
Hy-Vee issues egg allergy alert for chicken taco kit

Hy-Vee recall

Hy-Vee has recalled its Chicken Street Taco Kit because a sauce includes egg that was not listed on the label and could trigger an allergic reaction in consumers who have egg allergies.

 Provided by Hy-Vee

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of its Chicken Street Taco Kit because an egg ingredient is not listed on the package and could trigger an allergic reaction in consumers with egg allergies.

The taco kit was recalled by Hy-Vee's supplier, Reser's Fine Foods. Hy-Vee repackaged the kits into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. The kits contain Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. To date, there have been no reports of illnesses involving the product.

The recall includes kits sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a Best If Use By date prior to May 27, 2021.

The products were distributed to Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region, including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Customers can dispose of the kit or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

