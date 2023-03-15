Hy-Vee has once again raised funds for Mr. Thanksgiving, aka Bob Vogelbaugh, and his annual free Thanksgiving meal.

The grocery chain presented Vogelbaugh with a check for more than $13,000 Tuesday, raised collectively by the Quad-Cities locations by selling turkey cards with Vogelbaugh's face printed on them throughout the month of November.

Mr. Thanksgiving serves thousands from SouthPark Mall each year for the holiday. Hy-Vee has been a major contributor to the free meal since 2011, The Quad-City Times previously reported.