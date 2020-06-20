Hy-Vee recalling salad due to possible contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee announced Saturday the recall of its its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with the Cyclospora parasite, according to a press release from the grocery chain.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express (which manufactures the bagged salad) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.

In their investigation, they have identified certain products linked to the outbreak -- including Fresh Express’ private label products -- including one for Hy-Vee.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, of all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.