Hy-Vee resumes reserved shopping for high-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES -- Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the region, Hy-Vee has reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers who are at a higher health risk if they contract the novel coronavirus.
The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Monday through Friday at all Hy-Vee locations.
The shopping time is for customers age 60 or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.