Hy-Vee resumes reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers
Hy-Vee resumes reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the region, Hy-Vee has reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers who are at a higher health risk if they contract the novel coronavirus.

The reserved hour will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at all Hy-Vee locations.

The shopping time is for customers age 60 or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.

