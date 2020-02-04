Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City to end round-the-clock hours

SIOUX CITY -- Hy-Vee stores in Siouxland will no longer will be open 24 hours, starting next week.
The West Des Moines-based grocery chain said that starting Monday, store hours at the three Sioux City locations -- Hy-Vee on Hamilton at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive and Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road - will be 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
The South Sioux City Hy-Vee will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email to the Lincoln Journal Star.
The chain is changing hours at most of its 24-hour stores across its eight-state region.
The company has over 15 locations in Siouxland. Many of those stores also will have new hours.
Starting next week, the Le Mars, Denison, Sioux Center and Spirit Lake, Iowa, stores and the Vermillion and Yankton, S.D. locations will be open 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
At stores in Cherokee, Estherville, Sheldon and Storm Lake, new hours will be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The West Point, Nebraska store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.