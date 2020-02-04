Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City to end round-the-clock hours

The West Des Moines-based grocery chain said that starting Monday, store hours at the three Sioux City locations -- Hy-Vee on Hamilton at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive and Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road - will be 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

The South Sioux City Hy-Vee will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email to the Lincoln Journal Star.