Hy-Vee stores in Siouxland to end round-the-clock hours
View Comments
top story

Hy-Vee stores in Siouxland to end round-the-clock hours

{{featured_button_text}}
Food HyVee grocery shopping service

Amy Olague, aisles online manager, picks out oranges, at the Hy-Vee on  Hamilton in a May 2017 file photo. Starting next week, the three Sioux City Hy-Vee locations will no longer be open 24 hours. The new hours will be 5 a.m. to midnight. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Hy-Vee stores in Siouxland will no longer be open 24 hours, starting next week.

The West Des Moines-based grocery chain said that starting Monday, store hours at the three Sioux City locations -- Hy-Vee on Hamilton at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive and Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road -- will be 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

The South Sioux City Hy-Vee will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Hy-Vee does not plan to cut any jobs, and people will continue to work overnight to stock shelves.

The chain is changing hours at most of its 24-hour stores across its eight-state region.

The company has over 15 locations in Siouxland. Many of those stores also will have new hours.

Starting next week, the Le Mars, Denison, Sioux Center and Spirit Lake, Iowa, stores and the Vermillion and Yankton, South Dakota, locations will be open 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

At stores in Cherokee, Estherville, Sheldon and Storm Lake, new hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The West Point, Nebraska, store will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News