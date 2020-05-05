You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vee to limit fresh meat purchases
WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee customers will be limited to buying four packages of fresh meat when they shop, the grocery store chain announced.

The limit, effective Wednesday, will be in place at all Hy-Vee locations. Customers may check out with only four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department," the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

Meatpacking plants across the country have closed or are struggling to stay open because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their workers.

