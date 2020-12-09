Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Hy-Vee store on Hamilton Boulevard is one of 47 locations at which the grocery chain's pharmacies soon will begin offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.

The outdoor, drive-thru testing will begin Monday at Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. Tests will be taken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

The rapid antigen testing provides a result in as little as an hour or two. Other COVID testing procedures can take a day or longer for results to be known.

Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Hy-Vee will test only people who are symptomatic or who are asymptomatic with a known exposure within the past 14 days.

Patients must register prior to testing at www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and receive a test voucher number to take to their appointment. During registration, patients also will be able to view test costs.

