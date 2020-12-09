Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Hy-Vee store on Hamilton Boulevard is one of 47 locations at which the grocery chain's pharmacies soon will begin offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
The outdoor, drive-thru testing will begin Monday at Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. Tests will be taken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
The rapid antigen testing provides a result in as little as an hour or two. Other COVID testing procedures can take a day or longer for results to be known.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Hy-Vee will test only people who are symptomatic or who are asymptomatic with a known exposure within the past 14 days.
Patients must register prior to testing at www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and receive a test voucher number to take to their appointment. During registration, patients also will be able to view test costs.
Testing will be done in a designated area in the parking lot. Pharmacy employees will take nasal swabs while the patient sits in his or her vehicle. Tests are expected to take less that two minutes. Same-day test results will be emailed to the patient in one to two hours or less.
Rapid testing allows individuals to find out sooner if they have tested positive for COVID-19 and begin self-isolating earlier to possibly reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Siouxland has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 1, but Wednesday saw a continuing trend of decreasing hospitalizations in Woodbury County and Northwest Iowa.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported 76 patients with the illness were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint -- St. Luke's. Of those, 53 were hospitalized due to the illness. The number of hospitalizations was down from 84 on Tuesday and had been as high as 109 early last week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, was 157, a drop from 172 on Tuesday and down from 215 seven days earlier. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 21 patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, an increase from 14 in the previous 24-hour period.
IDPH also reported six deaths in Woodbury County Wednesday, increasing the county's total to 132. Five deaths were reported in Sioux County, two in Plymouth County and one each in Clay, Ida and Sac counties.
