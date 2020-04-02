Hydrant flushing ongoing in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Fire Department is flow testing and flushing fire hydrants throughout the city during the month of April.
According to a statement from the fire department, this is being done to assure that the hydrants are operable and accessible for the fire trucks when needed.
Residents may experience a slight discoloration in their water lines, which is a normal side effect of flowing hydrants that have not had water flowing through those lines for a period of time.
Residents who notice discoloration should let the water run until it has cleared.
