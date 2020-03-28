I-29 bridge repairs to cause lane closures through downtown Sioux City

An inspection found that three beams in the middle of the bridge, which had just been built a year earlier during the I-29 expansion project, were severely damaged. Since the fire, traffic over the bridge has been restricted to two lanes.

Schultz said the bridge deck and all eight beams will be replaced at a cost of a little more than $1 million.

"We certainly went through a full evaluation to see if anything could be salvaged," Schultz said. "With a bridge, it's not prudent to cut the middle out of it."

Workers have begun removing the portion of the bridge deck that has been closed since the fire. Once they are ready to remove the rest of the deck, traffic will be switched to the southbound lanes.

The fire occurred as the IDOT was nearing completion of major construction on the 11-year, $400 million project widening I-29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City and to the South Dakota border.

Aside from the bridge repair, the roadway is complete, Schultz said.

Some lane closures may be necessary this spring and summer as workers complete work on median barriers, coloring of brick features, painting lane markers and do seeding and planting to control erosion.