I-29 bridge repairs to cause lane closures through downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- It wouldn't be spring without lane closures and traffic switches on Interstate 29 in downtown Sioux City.
In the Iowa Department of Transportation's defense, the upcoming traffic disruption wasn't part of the I-29 expansion plan.
Northbound lanes of I-29 from Pierce Street to just past Wesley Way will be closed in coming weeks while contractors fix a bridge damaged last fall by a fire beneath it.
Traffic will be routed onto the southbound side of the interstate, and two lanes of traffic will flow in each direction.
Repairs are expected to be finished by July 1, weather permitting, said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.
The box culvert bridge over the Perry Creek Conduit was damaged Oct. 30, when a fire started in a homeless encampment under the bridge and escalated after a propane tank exploded.
An inspection found that three beams in the middle of the bridge, which had just been built a year earlier during the I-29 expansion project, were severely damaged. Since the fire, traffic over the bridge has been restricted to two lanes.
Schultz said the bridge deck and all eight beams will be replaced at a cost of a little more than $1 million.
"We certainly went through a full evaluation to see if anything could be salvaged," Schultz said. "With a bridge, it's not prudent to cut the middle out of it."
Workers have begun removing the portion of the bridge deck that has been closed since the fire. Once they are ready to remove the rest of the deck, traffic will be switched to the southbound lanes.
The fire occurred as the IDOT was nearing completion of major construction on the 11-year, $400 million project widening I-29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City and to the South Dakota border.
Aside from the bridge repair, the roadway is complete, Schultz said.
Some lane closures may be necessary this spring and summer as workers complete work on median barriers, coloring of brick features, painting lane markers and do seeding and planting to control erosion.
One phase of the I-29 expansion project remains: the elevation of Hamilton Boulevard beneath the interstate. Work is scheduled to begin after July 7.
The low-lying segment of the street between the entrance and exit ramps on each side of I-29 often floods when heavy rains fall in a short amount of time. Contractors will raise the street by 2 feet to reduce the threat of water pooling in the area.
"This is going to help alleviate that," Schultz said.
Entrance and exit ramps at Hamilton Boulevard will remain open during the construction, but detours will be in place to help motorists access businesses and attractions located nearby.
